Mar 20 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
15/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/63 5.950/5.880 0.24
07/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.26/29 6.040/5.980 0.46
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.54/60 6.293/6.234 1.06
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.66/70 6.452/6.432 2.20
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.66/69 6.632/6.622 3.22
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.50/53 6.796/6.788 4.06
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.66/70 7.019/7.010 5.37
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.95/10 6.848/6.816 5.75
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.12/18 7.086/7.075 6.74
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.90/96 7.241/7.232 8.18
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.47/50 7.052/7.047 8.81
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.76/77 6.859/6.857 9.46
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.20/25 7.502/7.496 11.20
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.55/68 7.393/7.377 12.00
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.64/68 7.293/7.288 13.14
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.80/00 7.553/7.531 13.53
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.14/42 7.584/7.553 14.90
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.75/18 7.425/7.382 18.47
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.00/30 7.732/7.707 24.73
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.56/00 7.521/7.482 29.56
