Mar 20 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
15/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/64 5.890/5.850 0.24
07/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.28/31 6.010/5.940 0.46
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.50/54 6.332/6.293 1.06
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.58/62 6.491/6.471 2.20
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.55/56 6.669/6.666 3.22
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.37/40 6.833/6.824 4.06
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.51/57 7.052/7.039 5.37
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.80/85 6.880/6.869 5.75
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 102.80/90 7.146/7.127 6.74
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.75/81 7.266/7.256 8.18
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.23/24 7.088/7.087 8.81
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.52/53 6.894/6.892 9.46
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.35/39 7.483/7.478 11.20
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.33/42 7.421/7.409 12.00
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.31/37 7.332/7.324 13.14
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.80/20 7.553/7.510 13.53
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.25/65 7.572/7.529 14.90
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.72/20 7.428/7.380 18.47
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.79/15 7.750/7.720 24.73
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.56/00 7.521/7.482 29.56
