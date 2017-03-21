Mar 21 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.65/67 5.870/5.800 0.23 07/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.29/31 6.010/5.970 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.53/56 6.299/6.270 1.06 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.56/60 6.500/6.480 2.20 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.58/63 6.658/6.641 3.22 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.44/54 6.813/6.785 4.06 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.65/75 7.021/6.999 5.36 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.95/00 6.848/6.837 5.74 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.09/15 7.092/7.080 6.73 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.90/99 7.241/7.227 8.18 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.51/53 7.046/7.043 8.81 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.66/68 6.873/6.870 9.46 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.30/45 7.489/7.470 11.20 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.50/53 7.399/7.395 12.00 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.62/64 7.295/7.293 13.13 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.00/20 7.531/7.510 13.53 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.25/65 7.572/7.529 14.90 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.90/25 7.410/7.375 18.47 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.79/15 7.750/7.720 24.73 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.25/50 7.460/7.438 29.55 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)