Mar 21 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.65/67 5.860/5.800 0.23 07/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.28/31 6.030/5.980 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.51/53 6.319/6.299 1.06 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.55/58 6.505/6.490 2.20 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.55/63 6.668/6.641 3.22 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.43/48 6.815/6.801 4.06 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.63/78 7.025/6.992 5.36 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.94/00 6.850/6.837 5.74 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.08/10 7.093/7.090 6.73 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.91/95 7.240/7.233 8.18 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.41/42 7.061/7.059 8.81 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.57/58 6.886/6.885 9.46 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.35/39 7.483/7.478 11.20 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.47/49 7.403/7.400 12.00 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.48/54 7.311/7.304 13.13 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.00/30 7.531/7.499 13.53 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.33/68 7.563/7.525 14.90 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.75/20 7.425/7.379 18.47 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.13/30 7.721/7.707 24.73 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.25/55 7.460/7.434 29.55 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)