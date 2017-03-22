Mar 22 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Wednesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
15/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.68/69 5.810/5.760 0.23
07/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.31/33 6.000/5.950 0.46
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.54/58 6.286/6.247 1.05
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.58/60 6.489/6.479 2.20
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.68/72 6.622/6.609 3.21
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.51/60 6.792/6.767 4.05
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.85/93 6.977/6.959 5.36
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.10/24 6.816/6.786 5.74
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.44/51 7.027/7.014 6.73
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.27/35 7.182/7.169 8.18
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.76/77 7.008/7.006 8.80
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.78/81 6.856/6.852 9.46
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.70/80 7.439/7.426 11.19
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.75/83 7.368/7.358 11.99
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.95/00 7.256/7.250 13.13
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.60/00 7.466/7.423 13.52
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.47/74 7.548/7.519 14.90
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/35 7.399/7.365 18.46
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.00/30 7.732/7.707 24.72
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.00/40 7.394/7.360 29.55
The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
Thomson Reuters Graphics .
For liquid Government of India securities, please double
click in the brackets .
For further details, double click on and
.
