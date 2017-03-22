Mar 22 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
15/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.68/69 5.830/5.780 0.23
07/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.29/31 6.050/6.000 0.46
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.53/58 6.296/6.247 1.05
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.58/68 6.489/6.440 2.20
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.72/74 6.609/6.602 3.21
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.55/65 6.781/6.753 4.05
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.94/11 6.957/6.919 5.36
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.20/34 6.794/6.765 5.74
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.70/75 6.978/6.969 6.73
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.45/55 7.153/7.137 8.18
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.08/10 6.960/6.957 8.80
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.07/09 6.814/6.811 9.46
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.75/95 7.432/7.407 11.19
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.11/14 7.323/7.319 11.99
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.41/45 7.202/7.198 13.13
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.00/20 7.423/7.402 13.52
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.57/67 7.537/7.526 14.90
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.30/36 7.370/7.364 18.46
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.20/30 7.716/7.707 24.72
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.70/80 7.421/7.412 29.55
