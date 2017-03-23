Mar 23 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 5.850/5.800 0.25 21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/12 6.040/5.990 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.52/57 6.302/6.253 1.05 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/72 6.454/6.419 2.19 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.74/79 6.601/6.584 3.21 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.50/58 6.795/6.772 4.05 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.96/18 6.952/6.903 5.36 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.20/26 6.794/6.781 5.74 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.73/78 6.973/6.963 6.73 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.45/60 7.153/7.129 8.17 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.02/05 6.969/6.964 8.80 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.04/06 6.818/6.815 9.45 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.95/98 7.407/7.403 11.19 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.86/98 7.354/7.339 11.99 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.40/48 7.204/7.194 13.13 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.90/10 7.434/7.412 13.52 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.44/59 7.551/7.535 14.89 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.25/40 7.374/7.359 18.46 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.90/23 7.741/7.713 24.72 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.73/95 7.418/7.399 29.55 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)