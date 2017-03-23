Mar 23 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 5.860/5.820 0.25 21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/13 6.010/5.970 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.54/61 6.282/6.213 1.05 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/71 6.454/6.424 2.19 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.77/83 6.590/6.570 3.21 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.56/64 6.778/6.755 4.05 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.03/10 6.936/6.921 5.36 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.15/35 6.805/6.762 5.74 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.71/75 6.976/6.969 6.73 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.45/61 7.153/7.127 8.17 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.94/00 6.981/6.972 8.80 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.98/06 6.827/6.815 9.45 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.95/20 7.407/7.376 11.19 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.00/10 7.336/7.324 11.99 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.36/40 7.208/7.204 13.13 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.90/10 7.434/7.412 13.52 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.44/59 7.551/7.535 14.89 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.05/36 7.394/7.364 18.46 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.00/30 7.732/7.707 24.72 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.83/08 7.409/7.388 29.55 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)