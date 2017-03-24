Mar 24 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/63 5.860/5.820 0.24 21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/19 5.980/5.930 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.56/60 6.251/6.212 1.05 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.63/67 6.461/6.441 2.19 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.73/79 6.600/6.580 3.21 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.50/65 6.793/6.751 4.05 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.04/23 6.933/6.891 5.36 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.18/36 6.799/6.760 5.74 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.61/72 6.994/6.974 6.73 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.35/55 7.168/7.136 8.17 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.89/90 6.988/6.986 8.80 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.91/95 6.837/6.831 9.45 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.95/15 7.406/7.381 11.19 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.97/14 7.340/7.318 11.99 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.27/30 7.219/7.215 13.13 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.83/05 7.441/7.417 13.52 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.37/55 7.558/7.539 14.89 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.88/25 7.411/7.374 18.46 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.00/25 7.732/7.711 24.72 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.79/98 7.413/7.396 29.54 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)