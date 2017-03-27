Mar 27 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.66/67 5.850/5.800 0.24 21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.20/23 5.980/5.900 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.53/60 6.274/6.204 1.04 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.73/82 6.410/6.365 2.18 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.96/02 6.519/6.499 3.20 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.85/90 6.694/6.680 4.04 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.30/60 6.874/6.809 5.35 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.40/54 6.752/6.722 5.73 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.23/30 6.879/6.867 6.72 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.92/99 7.077/7.066 8.16 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.57/60 6.885/6.881 8.79 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.60/64 6.737/6.732 9.44 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.23/73 7.371/7.309 11.18 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.65/80 7.255/7.236 11.98 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.11/15 7.121/7.117 13.12 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.90/40 7.433/7.379 13.51 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.50/80 7.544/7.512 14.88 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.15/35 7.384/7.364 18.45 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.50/80 7.690/7.666 24.71 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.15/40 7.382/7.360 29.54 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)