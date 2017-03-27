Mar 27 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.65/67 5.860/5.800 0.24 21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.21/23 5.960/5.920 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.53/59 6.274/6.214 1.04 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.67/74 6.439/6.405 2.18 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.94/95 6.526/6.523 3.20 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.79/84 6.711/6.697 4.04 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.30/55 6.874/6.820 5.35 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.45/55 6.741/6.720 5.73 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.41/51 6.846/6.828 6.72 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.13/18 7.043/7.035 8.16 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.69/76 6.868/6.857 8.79 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.78/81 6.711/6.707 9.44 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.17/72 7.378/7.310 11.18 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.78/80 7.239/7.236 11.98 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.15/24 7.117/7.106 13.12 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.90/40 7.433/7.379 13.51 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.70/90 7.522/7.501 14.88 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.30/60 7.369/7.339 18.45 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.63/90 7.680/7.657 24.71 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.20/40 7.377/7.360 29.54 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)