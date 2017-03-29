Mar 29 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.69/70 5.780/5.740 0.23 21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.24/26 5.920/5.880 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.53/59 6.270/6.210 1.03 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.68/72 6.433/6.414 2.18 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.91/94 6.535/6.525 3.19 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.81/85 6.705/6.693 4.03 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.42/50 6.847/6.830 5.34 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.52/58 6.726/6.713 5.72 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.43/47 6.843/6.835 6.71 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.14/17 7.042/7.037 8.16 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.76/78 6.857/6.854 8.78 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.78/79 6.711/6.710 9.44 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.40/45 7.350/7.343 11.18 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.66/72 7.253/7.246 11.98 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.05/07 7.128/7.126 13.11 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.90/30 7.433/7.390 13.50 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.70/90 7.522/7.501 14.88 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.25/50 7.374/7.349 18.44 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.82/20 7.664/7.633 24.70 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.20/55 7.378/7.347 29.53 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)