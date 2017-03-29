Mar 29 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.69/70 5.770/5.730 0.23 21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.29/30 5.820/5.780 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.52/53 6.280/6.270 1.03 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.55/60 6.498/6.473 2.18 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.82/86 6.566/6.552 3.19 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.71/76 6.733/6.719 4.03 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.40/45 6.852/6.841 5.34 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.30/45 6.773/6.741 5.72 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.15/20 6.894/6.885 6.71 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.75/86 7.104/7.086 8.16 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.42/45 6.908/6.903 8.78 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.52/53 6.749/6.747 9.44 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.28/59 7.365/7.326 11.18 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.35/42 7.292/7.283 11.98 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.60/66 7.180/7.173 13.11 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.80/10 7.336/7.304 13.50 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.50/67 7.331/7.313 14.88 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.05/35 7.394/7.364 18.44 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.00/10 7.649/7.641 24.70 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.30/55 7.369/7.347 29.53 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)