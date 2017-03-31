Mar 31 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/64 5.850/5.780 0.25 21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.31/34 5.900/5.830 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.53/54 6.259/6.249 1.03 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/68 6.445/6.431 2.18 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.86/90 6.548/6.535 3.19 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.86/93 6.689/6.669 4.03 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.48/62 6.833/6.802 5.34 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.51/60 6.728/6.709 5.72 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.34/40 6.858/6.847 6.71 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.12/18 7.044/7.035 8.15 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.80/83 6.851/6.846 8.78 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.98/00 6.682/6.680 9.43 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.40/70 7.349/7.312 11.17 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.34/35 7.293/7.292 11.97 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.65/70 7.174/7.168 13.11 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.00/10 7.314/7.304 13.50 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.55/65 7.325/7.314 14.88 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.20/49 7.379/7.350 18.44 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.25/68 7.547/7.512 24.70 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.45/60 7.356/7.343 29.53 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)