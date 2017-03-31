WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Mar 31 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.64/66 5.800/5.700 0.25 21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.31/36 5.900/5.800 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.53/55 6.259/6.239 1.03 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.63/67 6.455/6.436 2.18 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.80/84 6.569/6.555 3.19 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.61/74 6.759/6.723 4.03 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.35/50 6.861/6.828 5.34 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.75/01 6.677/6.622 5.72 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.19/27 6.886/6.871 6.71 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.98/10 7.067/7.048 8.15 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.70/75 6.865/6.858 8.78 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.90/00 6.694/6.680 9.43 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.30/57 7.362/7.328 11.17 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.24/53 7.305/7.269 11.97 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.46/49 7.196/7.193 13.11 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.00/10 7.314/7.304 13.50 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.55/65 7.325/7.314 14.88 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.20/38 7.379/7.361 18.44 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.25/68 7.547/7.512 24.70 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.45/60 7.356/7.343 29.53 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
COLOMBO The number of people known to have been killed in floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rose to 113, officials said on Saturday, as the country appealed for international assistance.