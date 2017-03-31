Mar 31 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.64/66 5.800/5.700 0.25 21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.31/36 5.900/5.800 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.53/55 6.259/6.239 1.03 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.63/67 6.455/6.436 2.18 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.80/84 6.569/6.555 3.19 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.61/74 6.759/6.723 4.03 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.35/50 6.861/6.828 5.34 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.75/01 6.677/6.622 5.72 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.19/27 6.886/6.871 6.71 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.98/10 7.067/7.048 8.15 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.70/75 6.865/6.858 8.78 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.90/00 6.694/6.680 9.43 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.30/57 7.362/7.328 11.17 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.24/53 7.305/7.269 11.97 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.46/49 7.196/7.193 13.11 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.00/10 7.314/7.304 13.50 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.55/65 7.325/7.314 14.88 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.20/38 7.379/7.361 18.44 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.25/68 7.547/7.512 24.70 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.45/60 7.356/7.343 29.53 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)