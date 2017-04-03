Apr 3 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
29/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.67/68 5.800/5.750 0.24
21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.34/37 5.900/5.830 0.47
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.58/65 6.201/6.129 1.02
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.63/67 6.453/6.434 2.17
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.87/90 6.542/6.532 3.18
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.70/85 6.733/6.690 4.02
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.52/77 6.823/6.768 5.33
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.60/76 6.709/6.675 5.71
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.38/43 6.850/6.841 6.70
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.15/23 7.039/7.027 8.14
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.90/93 6.835/6.831 8.77
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 102.49/52 6.610/6.605 9.43
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.50/70 7.336/7.311 11.16
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.00/48 7.335/7.275 11.96
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.45/55 7.198/7.186 13.10
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.00/10 7.314/7.303 13.49
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.55/65 7.325/7.314 14.87
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.20/38 7.379/7.361 18.43
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.25/68 7.547/7.512 24.69
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.45/60 7.356/7.343 29.52
