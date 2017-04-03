Apr 3 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
29/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.67/69 5.800/5.700 0.24
21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.36/39 5.850/5.800 0.47
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.53/61 6.251/6.170 1.02
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.57/63 6.483/6.453 2.17
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.77/83 6.577/6.556 3.18
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.73/75 6.724/6.719 4.02
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.45/55 6.838/6.816 5.33
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.45/62 6.741/6.705 5.71
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.26/34 6.872/6.858 6.70
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.08/10 7.050/7.047 8.14
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.65/68 6.873/6.868 8.77
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 102.18/23 6.654/6.647 9.43
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.30/53 7.361/7.332 11.16
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.29/38 7.299/7.288 11.96
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.35/40 7.209/7.203 13.10
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.00/10 7.314/7.303 13.49
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.55/65 7.325/7.314 14.87
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.20/38 7.379/7.361 18.43
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.25/65 7.547/7.515 24.69
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.45/60 7.356/7.343 29.52
