Apr 5 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Wednesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
29/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.68/70 5.820/5.720 0.23
21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.35/40 5.910/5.810 0.46
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.50/58 6.278/6.196 1.02
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.56/62 6.487/6.457 2.16
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.68/73 6.606/6.589 3.18
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.60/66 6.760/6.744 4.02
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.47/70 6.833/6.783 5.33
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.55/65 6.719/6.698 5.71
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.23/34 6.878/6.858 6.69
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.00/10 7.063/7.047 8.14
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.61/64 6.878/6.874 8.77
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 102.16/20 6.656/6.651 9.42
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.15/40 7.380/7.348 11.16
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.23/32 7.306/7.295 11.96
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.27/31 7.219/7.214 13.09
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.00/25 7.420/7.394 13.49
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.55/65 7.325/7.314 14.86
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/30 7.399/7.369 18.43
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.03/25 7.565/7.547 24.69
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.41/55 7.360/7.348 29.51
