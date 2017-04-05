Apr 5 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
29/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.69/71 5.750/5.700 0.23
21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.38/40 5.850/5.800 0.46
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.50/54 6.278/6.237 1.02
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.57/65 6.483/6.443 2.16
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.70/75 6.600/6.582 3.18
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.68/70 6.738/6.732 4.02
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.48/54 6.831/6.818 5.33
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.46/59 6.739/6.711 5.71
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.36/38 6.854/6.850 6.69
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.00/07 7.063/7.052 8.14
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.63/65 6.875/6.872 8.77
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 102.18/20 6.654/6.651 9.42
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.37/38 7.352/7.351 11.16
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.33/40 7.294/7.285 11.96
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.55/58 7.186/7.182 13.09
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.00/25 7.420/7.394 13.49
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.74/94 7.517/7.496 14.86
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/26 7.399/7.373 18.43
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.03/25 7.565/7.547 24.69
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.41/55 7.360/7.348 29.51
