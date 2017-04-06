Apr 6 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
06/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 5.810/5.770 0.25
05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/09 6.090/6.040 0.50
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.40/50 6.377/6.274 1.01
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.58/69 6.477/6.422 2.16
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.68/70 6.605/6.598 3.18
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.66/68 6.743/6.737 4.01
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.42/73 6.844/6.776 5.32
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.70/90 6.687/6.645 5.70
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.23/31 6.878/6.863 6.69
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.85/99 7.087/7.064 8.14
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.45/51 6.902/6.893 8.76
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.88/93 6.696/6.689 9.42
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.10/40 7.386/7.348 11.16
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.50/64 7.273/7.255 11.96
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.54/61 7.187/7.179 13.09
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.95/18 7.426/7.401 13.48
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.50/75 7.543/7.516 14.86
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.02/29 7.397/7.370 18.43
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.03/30 7.565/7.543 24.68
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.42/68 7.359/7.337 29.51
