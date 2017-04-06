Apr 6 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
06/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/58 5.930/5.850 0.25
05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/09 6.100/6.050 0.50
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.30/34 6.480/6.438 1.01
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.45/49 6.542/6.522 2.16
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.38/40 6.709/6.702 3.18
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.20/30 6.873/6.845 4.01
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.00/10 6.936/6.914 5.32
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.95/00 6.848/6.837 5.70
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.46/64 7.020/6.987 6.69
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.97/06 7.228/7.214 8.14
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.58/61 7.033/7.029 8.76
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.38/41 6.768/6.764 9.42
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.60/15 7.449/7.380 11.16
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.45/60 7.404/7.385 11.96
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.50/60 7.309/7.297 13.09
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.35/75 7.490/7.447 13.48
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.30/75 7.565/7.516 14.86
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.50/80 7.449/7.419 18.43
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.50/75 7.608/7.588 24.68
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.00/25 7.395/7.373 29.51
