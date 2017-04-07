Apr 7 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 06/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 5.950/5.900 0.25 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.12/14 6.080/6.040 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.28/35 6.491/6.418 1.01 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.38/44 6.574/6.544 2.16 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.27/32 6.743/6.726 3.17 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.15/20 6.886/6.872 4.01 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.70/85 7.001/6.968 5.32 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.70/85 6.902/6.869 5.70 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.15/25 7.077/7.058 6.69 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.61/64 7.287/7.282 8.13 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.17/20 7.095/7.090 8.76 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.99/01 6.824/6.821 9.41 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.03/35 7.521/7.480 11.15 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.20/25 7.436/7.430 11.95 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.01/07 7.367/7.360 13.09 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.00/40 7.528/7.484 13.48 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.20/50 7.576/7.543 14.86 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.35/90 7.464/7.409 18.42 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.25/50 7.628/7.608 24.68 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.70/98 7.421/7.397 29.51 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)