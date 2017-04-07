Apr 7 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 06/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/62 5.950/5.890 0.25 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/13 6.110/6.050 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.35/41 6.418/6.356 1.01 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.39/45 6.569/6.539 2.16 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.27/30 6.743/6.733 3.17 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.18/20 6.878/6.872 4.01 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.65/75 7.012/6.990 5.32 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.89/99 6.861/6.839 5.70 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.38/41 7.034/7.029 6.69 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.80/91 7.256/7.238 8.13 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.43/45 7.056/7.052 8.76 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.01/02 6.821/6.820 9.41 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.22/25 7.497/7.493 11.15 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.43/59 7.407/7.386 11.95 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.45/48 7.315/7.311 13.09 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.00/40 7.528/7.484 13.48 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.15/45 7.581/7.548 14.86 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.60/84 7.439/7.415 18.42 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.25/50 7.628/7.608 24.68 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.70/98 7.421/7.397 29.51 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)