Apr 10 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 06/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/64 5.940/5.860 0.24 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.13/15 6.090/6.040 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.37/38 6.394/6.384 1.00 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.45/48 6.538/6.523 2.15 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.27/28 6.742/6.739 3.16 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.13/17 6.891/6.880 4.00 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.50/67 7.045/7.008 5.31 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.65/85 6.912/6.869 5.69 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.23/29 7.062/7.051 6.68 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.75/81 7.264/7.254 8.13 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.31/32 7.074/7.072 8.75 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.69/72 6.868/6.864 9.41 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.06/10 7.517/7.512 11.14 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.40/52 7.410/7.395 11.94 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.33/42 7.329/7.318 13.08 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.15/45 7.511/7.479 13.47 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.35/58 7.559/7.534 14.85 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.85/00 7.414/7.399 18.41 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.25/50 7.628/7.608 24.67 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.60/84 7.430/7.409 29.50