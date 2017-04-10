Apr 10 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 06/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 5.980/5.920 0.24 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.13/17 6.090/6.010 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.38/40 6.384/6.363 1.00 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.43/45 6.548/6.538 2.15 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.26/29 6.746/6.735 3.16 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.19/24 6.874/6.860 4.00 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.60/70 7.023/7.001 5.31 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.75/82 6.891/6.876 5.69 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.27/30 7.055/7.049 6.68 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.81/85 7.254/7.247 8.13 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.40/42 7.060/7.057 8.75 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.71/72 6.865/6.864 9.41 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.17/20 7.503/7.499 11.14 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.45/48 7.404/7.400 11.94 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.42/45 7.318/7.315 13.08 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.15/45 7.511/7.479 13.47 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.65/70 7.527/7.521 14.85 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.85/20 7.414/7.379 18.41 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.25/50 7.628/7.608 24.67 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.60/84 7.430/7.409 29.50 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)