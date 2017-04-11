Apr 11 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 06/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.67/69 5.780/5.720 0.24 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.12/14 6.160/6.100 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.37/40 6.390/6.359 1.00 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.45/48 6.537/6.522 2.14 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.29/32 6.734/6.724 3.16 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.26/29 6.854/6.845 4.00 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.70/80 7.000/6.978 5.31 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.87/95 6.865/6.848 5.69 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.46/53 7.019/7.006 6.68 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.10/12 7.207/7.204 8.12 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.78/81 7.002/6.998 8.75 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.79/82 6.853/6.849 9.40 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.35/40 7.480/7.474 11.14 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.95/05 7.341/7.328 11.94 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.80/85 7.273/7.268 13.08 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.90/10 7.538/7.516 13.47 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.75/85 7.516/7.505 14.84 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/38 7.399/7.361 18.41 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.88/25 7.659/7.628 24.67 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.50/70 7.439/7.421 29.50 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)