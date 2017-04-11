Apr 11 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 06/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/65 5.950/5.870 0.24 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.12/14 6.150/6.100 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.38/40 6.379/6.359 1.00 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.49/50 6.517/6.512 2.14 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.44/46 6.682/6.675 3.16 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.32/38 6.837/6.820 4.00 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.80/84 6.978/6.969 5.31 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.05/10 6.826/6.816 5.69 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.60/62 6.993/6.989 6.68 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.32/34 7.171/7.168 8.12 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.00/01 6.969/6.968 8.75 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.10/11 6.808/6.807 9.40 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.47/54 7.465/7.456 11.14 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.05/14 7.328/7.317 11.94 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.00/04 7.250/7.245 13.08 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.58/80 7.573/7.549 13.47 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.76/85 7.515/7.505 14.84 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/30 7.399/7.369 18.41 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.95/23 7.653/7.630 24.67 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.50/73 7.439/7.418 29.50 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)