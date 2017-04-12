Apr 12 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 06/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.67/68 5.870/5.810 0.23 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/20 6.080/6.000 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.35/39 6.406/6.365 1.00 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.46/50 6.532/6.511 2.14 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.40/45 6.695/6.677 3.16 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.26/34 6.853/6.830 4.00 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.75/80 6.989/6.978 5.31 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.95/08 6.848/6.820 5.69 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.52/60 7.008/6.993 6.68 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.25/31 7.183/7.173 8.12 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.99/03 6.970/6.964 8.75 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.01/04 6.821/6.817 9.40 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.55/60 7.454/7.448 11.14 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.11/35 7.321/7.291 11.94 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.16/18 7.231/7.229 13.08 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.58/80 7.573/7.549 13.47 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.80/99 7.510/7.490 14.84 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.91/35 7.408/7.364 18.41 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.95/23 7.653/7.630 24.67 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.50/73 7.439/7.418 29.49 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)