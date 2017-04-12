Apr 12 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
06/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.65/65 5.970/5.940 0.23
05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.16/18 6.100/6.050 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.35/37 6.406/6.386 1.00
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.48/50 6.522/6.511 2.14
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.47/51 6.670/6.657 3.16
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.36/38 6.825/6.819 4.00
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.85/89 6.967/6.958 5.31
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.05/14 6.826/6.807 5.69
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.65/73 6.984/6.969 6.68
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.35/38 7.167/7.162 8.12
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.24/26 6.933/6.930 8.75
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.28/31 6.782/6.778 9.40
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.63/64 7.444/7.443 11.14
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.25/47 7.303/7.276 11.94
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.47/50 7.195/7.192 13.08
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 113.96/50 7.532/7.473 13.47
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.87/89 7.503/7.501 14.84
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.15/35 7.384/7.364 18.41
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.00/40 7.649/7.616 24.67
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.50/73 7.439/7.418 29.49
