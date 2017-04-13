Apr 13 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
13/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 5.950/5.900 0.25
05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.22/26 6.100/6.020 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.38/52 6.358/6.211 0.99
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.50/55 6.508/6.483 2.14
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.49/51 6.659/6.652 3.16
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.47/49 6.791/6.785 3.99
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.93/01 6.947/6.929 5.30
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.31/44 6.771/6.743 5.68
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.87/94 6.942/6.929 6.67
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.47/54 7.147/7.135 8.12
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.43/46 6.904/6.899 8.74
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.42/45 6.762/6.757 9.40
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.87/90 7.413/7.410 11.14
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.57/78 7.263/7.237 11.94
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.86/89 7.150/7.146 13.07
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.40/63 7.483/7.458 13.46
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.05/20 7.483/7.467 14.84
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.35/60 7.364/7.339 18.41
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.25/65 7.628/7.595 24.66
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.50/73 7.438/7.418 29.49
