Apr 13 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow:
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year
Range Range to Mat.
------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------
13/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/61 5.950/5.920 0.25
05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.22/24 6.100/6.050 0.48
07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.35/40 6.390/6.337 0.99
07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.50/55 6.508/6.483 2.14
08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.49/50 6.659/6.655 3.16
07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.43/45 6.802/6.796 3.99
08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.90/95 6.954/6.942 5.30
06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.22/25 6.790/6.783 5.68
07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.81/83 6.953/6.949 6.67
07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.48/59 7.145/7.127 8.12
07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.31/34 6.922/6.917 8.74
06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 101.02/03 6.820/6.818 9.40
08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.91/93 7.408/7.406 11.14
07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.55/67 7.266/7.251 11.94
07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.80/81 7.156/7.155 13.07
09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.40/63 7.483/7.458 13.46
08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.95/10 7.494/7.478 14.84
07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.16/55 7.383/7.344 18.41
08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.25/65 7.628/7.595 24.66
07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.25/50 7.460/7.438 29.49
The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
Thomson Reuters Graphics .
For liquid Government of India securities, please double
click in the brackets .
For further details, double click on and
.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)