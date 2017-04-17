Apr 17 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 13/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/63 5.950/5.900 0.24 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.24/26 6.090/6.040 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.30/35 6.438/6.385 0.98 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.43/50 6.543/6.507 2.13 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.35/39 6.706/6.693 3.14 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.30/35 6.838/6.824 3.98 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.75/88 6.986/6.957 5.29 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.99/11 6.839/6.813 5.67 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.62/73 6.988/6.968 6.66 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.34/41 7.168/7.156 8.11 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.07/10 6.958/6.953 8.73 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.81/84 6.850/6.846 9.39 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.66/86 7.440/7.415 11.13 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.15/55 7.315/7.266 11.93 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.56/60 7.184/7.180 13.06 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.30/57 7.493/7.464 13.45 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.83/98 7.507/7.490 14.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.11/50 7.388/7.349 18.39 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.00/50 7.649/7.608 24.65 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.05/30 7.478/7.456 29.48 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)