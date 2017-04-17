Apr 17 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 13/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.000/5.950 0.24 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/25 6.120/6.070 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.32/36 6.417/6.375 0.98 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.44/45 6.538/6.532 2.13 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.37/39 6.700/6.693 3.14 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.33/36 6.830/6.821 3.98 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.81/85 6.973/6.964 5.29 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.01/10 6.835/6.816 5.67 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.65/68 6.983/6.977 6.66 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.39/40 7.160/7.158 8.11 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.11/13 6.952/6.949 8.73 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.83/84 6.847/6.846 9.39 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.72/81 7.432/7.421 11.13 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.30/45 7.297/7.278 11.93 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.54/57 7.187/7.183 13.06 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.25/70 7.499/7.450 13.45 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.83/98 7.507/7.490 14.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.25/40 7.374/7.359 18.39 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.00/50 7.649/7.608 24.65 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.05/30 7.478/7.456 29.48 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)