Apr 18 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 13/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/64 5.990/5.910 0.24 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.24/26 6.120/6.090 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.29/36 6.445/6.371 0.98 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.45/48 6.532/6.516 2.13 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.42/43 6.681/6.677 3.14 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.33/37 6.829/6.818 3.98 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.80/88 6.975/6.957 5.29 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.05/15 6.826/6.805 5.67 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.72/77 6.969/6.960 6.66 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.52/55 7.139/7.134 8.10 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.21/24 6.936/6.932 8.73 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.83/84 6.847/6.846 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.80/91 7.422/7.408 11.12 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.40/54 7.284/7.267 11.92 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.56/59 7.184/7.181 13.06 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.20/60 7.504/7.461 13.45 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.83/98 7.506/7.490 14.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.20/40 7.379/7.359 18.39 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.00/45 7.649/7.612 24.65 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.00/25 7.482/7.460 29.48