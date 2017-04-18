Apr 18 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 13/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.61/62 6.050/6.000 0.24 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/25 6.150/6.100 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.29/36 6.445/6.371 0.98 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.45/50 6.532/6.506 2.13 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.43/44 6.677/6.674 3.14 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.32/39 6.832/6.812 3.98 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.78/90 6.979/6.953 5.29 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.10/17 6.816/6.801 5.67 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.73/74 6.967/6.965 6.66 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.49/53 7.143/7.137 8.10 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.12/14 6.950/6.947 8.73 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.73/75 6.862/6.859 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.73/80 7.431/7.422 11.12 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.45/56 7.278/7.264 11.92 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.52/54 7.189/7.187 13.06 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.20/60 7.504/7.461 13.45 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.83/98 7.506/7.490 14.83 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.90/39 7.409/7.360 18.39 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.00/45 7.649/7.612 24.65 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.00/25 7.482/7.460 29.48 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)