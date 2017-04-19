Apr 19 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 13/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/64 6.060/5.990 0.23 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/25 6.180/6.140 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.29/36 6.441/6.366 0.98 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.45/50 6.531/6.505 2.12 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.47/48 6.662/6.659 3.14 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.43/45 6.800/6.794 3.98 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.85/90 6.963/6.952 5.29 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.15/23 6.805/6.788 5.67 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.80/86 6.954/6.943 6.66 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.54/60 7.135/7.126 8.10 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.17/18 6.942/6.941 8.73 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.77/79 6.856/6.853 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.90/00 7.409/7.397 11.12 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.55/65 7.265/7.253 11.92 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.74/77 7.163/7.160 13.06 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.23/60 7.501/7.460 13.45 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.85/02 7.504/7.486 14.82 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.24/43 7.375/7.356 18.39 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.03/47 7.646/7.610 24.65 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.00/25 7.482/7.460 29.48 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)