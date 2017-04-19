Apr 19 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 13/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/63 6.070/6.040 0.23 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.21/23 6.230/6.190 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.33/37 6.398/6.356 0.98 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.46/49 6.526/6.511 2.12 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.45/47 6.669/6.662 3.14 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.36/42 6.820/6.803 3.98 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.85/90 6.963/6.952 5.29 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.06/15 6.824/6.805 5.67 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.80/82 6.954/6.951 6.66 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.58/60 7.129/7.126 8.10 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.13/16 6.948/6.944 8.73 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.78/80 6.854/6.851 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.00/03 7.397/7.393 11.12 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.57/62 7.263/7.257 11.92 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.70/73 7.168/7.165 13.06 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.23/60 7.501/7.460 13.45 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.83/01 7.506/7.487 14.82 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.24/35 7.375/7.364 18.39 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.07/47 7.643/7.610 24.65 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.00/25 7.482/7.460 29.48 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)