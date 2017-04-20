Apr 20 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.080/6.040 0.25 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/99 6.280/6.260 0.50 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.33/35 6.394/6.372 0.98 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.48/49 6.515/6.510 2.12 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.44/48 6.672/6.658 3.14 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.38/42 6.813/6.802 3.98 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.85/90 6.963/6.952 5.28 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.06/13 6.824/6.809 5.66 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.73/80 6.967/6.954 6.65 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.56/58 7.132/7.129 8.10 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.14/16 6.947/6.944 8.73 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.74/77 6.860/6.856 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.10/19 7.384/7.372 11.12 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.45/64 7.278/7.254 11.92 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.71/73 7.167/7.165 13.05 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.23/60 7.500/7.460 13.44 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.83/01 7.506/7.487 14.82 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.25/39 7.374/7.360 18.39 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.07/47 7.643/7.610 24.64 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.00/25 7.482/7.460 29.47 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)