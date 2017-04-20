Apr 20 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.080/6.050 0.25 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/99 6.280/6.260 0.50 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.33/35 6.394/6.372 0.98 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.47/49 6.520/6.510 2.12 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.45/47 6.668/6.661 3.14 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.38/43 6.813/6.799 3.98 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.85/90 6.963/6.952 5.28 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.01/10 6.835/6.816 5.66 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.72/74 6.969/6.965 6.65 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.61/64 7.124/7.119 8.10 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.04/06 6.962/6.959 8.73 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.62/63 6.878/6.876 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.08/14 7.386/7.379 11.12 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.50/53 7.272/7.268 11.92 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.60/62 7.180/7.177 13.05 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.63/90 7.457/7.428 13.44 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.73/91 7.517/7.498 14.82 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.20/36 7.379/7.363 18.39 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.04/42 7.645/7.614 24.64 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.00/25 7.482/7.460 29.47 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)