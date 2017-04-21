Apr 21 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/58 6.110/6.050 0.25 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/03 6.340/6.270 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.27/32 6.445/6.392 0.97 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.34/38 6.584/6.563 2.12 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.25/29 6.734/6.720 3.13 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.15/19 6.877/6.866 3.97 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.55/70 7.028/6.995 5.28 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.76/85 6.889/6.870 5.66 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.35/40 7.037/7.028 6.65 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.11/14 7.204/7.199 8.09 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.58/61 7.031/7.027 8.72 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.18/23 6.942/6.935 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.50/63 7.459/7.443 11.11 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.00/29 7.334/7.298 11.91 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.00/05 7.250/7.244 13.05 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.17/40 7.506/7.481 13.44 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.29/46 7.565/7.546 14.82 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.80/18 7.419/7.381 18.38 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.37/69 7.701/7.674 24.64 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.35/58 7.540/7.519 29.47 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)