Apr 21 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/57 6.080/6.070 0.25 19/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.01/03 6.330/6.270 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.27/31 6.445/6.403 0.97 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.31/38 6.599/6.563 2.12 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.27/30 6.727/6.717 3.13 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.24/25 6.852/6.849 3.97 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.70/75 6.995/6.984 5.28 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 99.77/90 6.887/6.859 5.66 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.51/53 7.007/7.004 6.65 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.34/39 7.167/7.159 8.09 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.73/75 7.008/7.005 8.72 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.31/33 6.923/6.920 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.76/90 7.426/7.409 11.11 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.24/35 7.304/7.290 11.91 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.32/35 7.212/7.209 13.05 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.17/40 7.506/7.481 13.44 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.29/46 7.565/7.546 14.82 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.80/18 7.419/7.381 18.38 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.37/69 7.701/7.674 24.64 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.35/58 7.540/7.519 29.47