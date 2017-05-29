May 29 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.280/6.230 0.24 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/13 6.400/6.340 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.11/14 6.473/6.437 0.87 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.40/45 6.524/6.498 2.01 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.35/38 6.657/6.647 3.03 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.41/52 6.778/6.746 3.87 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.85/95 6.944/6.922 5.18 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.05/14 6.828/6.808 5.56 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.85/99 6.937/6.911 6.54 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.75/79 7.096/7.090 7.99 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.16/18 6.797/6.794 9.27 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.92/94 6.661/6.659 9.96 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.05/10 7.258/7.252 11.01 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.15/35 7.188/7.163 11.81 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.55/58 7.067/7.063 12.94 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.90/10 7.419/7.397 13.34 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.50/83 7.431/7.396 14.71 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.50/70 7.348/7.328 18.28 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.50/83 7.525/7.499 24.54 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.46/50 7.355/7.351 29.36 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)