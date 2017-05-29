May 29 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.270/6.260 0.24 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.11/13 6.390/6.350 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.09/14 6.497/6.437 0.87 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.38/40 6.535/6.524 2.01 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.35/39 6.657/6.643 3.03 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.38/40 6.787/6.781 3.87 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.90/02 6.933/6.906 5.18 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.01/04 6.837/6.830 5.56 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.84/86 6.939/6.935 6.54 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.73/75 7.100/7.096 7.99 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.06/09 6.812/6.807 9.27 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.87/89 6.668/6.666 9.96 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.90/04 7.277/7.260 11.01 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.06/10 7.199/7.194 11.81 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.44/49 7.080/7.074 12.94 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.10/50 7.397/7.354 13.34 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.50/83 7.431/7.396 14.71 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.60/66 7.338/7.332 18.28 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.50/83 7.525/7.499 24.54 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.36/45 7.363/7.356 29.36 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)