Jun 2 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/54 6.290/6.240 0.25 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/02 6.380/6.310 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.06/12 6.512/6.439 0.86 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.45/51 6.493/6.461 2.00 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.55/60 6.579/6.561 3.02 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.50/62 6.748/6.713 3.86 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.32/43 6.835/6.811 5.17 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.36/43 6.760/6.745 5.55 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.21/23 6.868/6.865 6.54 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.26/30 7.013/7.006 7.98 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.50/51 6.747/6.746 9.26 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.20/23 6.623/6.619 9.95 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.47/75 7.205/7.170 11.00 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.70/80 7.119/7.107 11.80 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.95/98 7.020/7.017 12.94 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.99/30 7.300/7.267 13.33 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.20/40 7.356/7.334 14.70 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.32/70 7.267/7.229 18.27 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.60/88 7.437/7.415 24.53 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.20/34 7.292/7.280 29.36 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)