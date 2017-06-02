Jun 2 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/53 6.270/6.250 0.25 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/00 6.350/6.340 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.06/11 6.512/6.451 0.86 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.48/55 6.477/6.439 2.00 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.55/60 6.579/6.561 3.02 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.52/62 6.743/6.713 3.86 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.32/43 6.835/6.811 5.17 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.34/40 6.765/6.751 5.55 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.23/25 6.865/6.861 6.54 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.26/33 7.013/7.002 7.98 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.46/48 6.753/6.750 9.26 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.17/19 6.627/6.624 9.95 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.63/65 7.185/7.182 11.00 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.71/75 7.118/7.113 11.80 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.87/95 7.029/7.020 12.94 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.10/30 7.288/7.267 13.33 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.25/50 7.351/7.324 14.70 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.40/55 7.259/7.244 18.27 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.55/88 7.441/7.415 24.53 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.01/30 7.308/7.283 29.36 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)