Jun 5 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.290/6.250 0.24 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/02 6.370/6.340 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.03/10 6.544/6.459 0.85 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.45/50 6.492/6.465 1.99 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.55/58 6.578/6.567 3.01 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.48/54 6.754/6.736 3.85 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.32/38 6.835/6.821 5.16 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.31/38 6.771/6.756 5.54 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.18/23 6.874/6.864 6.53 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.22/26 7.019/7.012 7.97 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.45/48 6.754/6.750 9.25 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.08/09 6.639/6.638 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.50/56 7.201/7.193 10.99 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.40/70 7.156/7.119 11.79 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.82/90 7.035/7.026 12.93 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.03/37 7.296/7.259 13.32 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.25/50 7.350/7.324 14.69 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.35/38 7.264/7.261 18.26 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.44/90 7.450/7.413 24.52 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.10/40 7.300/7.274 29.35