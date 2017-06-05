Jun 5 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.290/6.250 0.24 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.01/02 6.360/6.340 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.05/10 6.520/6.459 0.85 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.45/54 6.492/6.443 1.99 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.52/56 6.589/6.574 3.01 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.52/55 6.742/6.733 3.85 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.16/29 6.871/6.842 5.16 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.26/37 6.782/6.758 5.54 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.12/14 6.885/6.881 6.53 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.14/16 7.032/7.029 7.97 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.33/34 6.772/6.771 9.25 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.03/05 6.646/6.643 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.40/50 7.213/7.201 10.99 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.40/64 7.156/7.126 11.79 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.65/74 7.055/7.044 12.93 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.91/30 7.309/7.267 13.32 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.05/30 7.372/7.345 14.69 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.30/38 7.269/7.261 18.26 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.60/80 7.437/7.421 24.52 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.05/19 7.304/7.292 29.35 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)