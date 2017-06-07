Jun 7 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.300/6.250 0.23 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.04/05 6.360/6.340 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.07/12 6.486/6.425 0.84 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.45/54 6.489/6.441 1.99 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.59/60 6.561/6.557 3.01 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.64/74 6.705/6.676 3.84 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.24/33 6.852/6.832 5.15 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.41/45 6.749/6.740 5.53 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.24/37 6.862/6.838 6.52 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.41/53 6.988/6.969 7.97 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.56/57 6.738/6.737 9.25 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.15/16 6.629/6.628 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.70/84 7.175/7.158 10.99 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.73/77 7.115/7.110 11.79 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.92/96 7.023/7.019 12.92 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.30/50 7.266/7.245 13.31 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.40/90 7.334/7.281 14.69 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.80/90 7.219/7.210 18.26 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.20/60 7.390/7.358 24.51 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.55/70 7.262/7.249 29.34 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)