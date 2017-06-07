Jun 7 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.290/6.250 0.23 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/06 6.330/6.310 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.10/14 6.450/6.401 0.84 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.57/70 6.425/6.355 1.99 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.70/75 6.521/6.503 3.01 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.82/88 6.653/6.635 3.84 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.50/55 6.793/6.782 5.15 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.78/80 6.668/6.664 5.53 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.75/85 6.766/6.748 6.52 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.00/08 6.893/6.880 7.97 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.04/06 6.669/6.666 9.25 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.61/63 6.566/6.563 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.30/40 7.101/7.088 10.99 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 104.27/35 7.049/7.039 11.79 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.55/65 6.951/6.940 12.92 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.80/25 7.213/7.166 13.31 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 109.50/90 7.218/7.176 14.69 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 102.55/60 7.146/7.141 18.26 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 116.90/50 7.334/7.288 24.51 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 98.47/50 7.185/7.182 29.34 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)