Jun 9 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/53 6.270/6.250 0.24 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.14/14 6.290/6.280 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.15/22 6.369/6.282 0.84 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.66/74 6.371/6.327 1.98 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.81/85 6.475/6.461 3.00 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.00/04 6.597/6.585 3.84 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.87/97 6.708/6.685 5.15 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.05/10 6.609/6.598 5.53 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.02/07 6.715/6.706 6.52 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.35/48 6.836/6.815 7.96 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.30/33 6.631/6.627 9.24 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.91/93 6.525/6.522 9.93 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.00/15 7.013/6.995 10.98 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.10/20 6.947/6.935 11.78 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.42/46 6.852/6.847 12.92 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.18/47 7.067/7.037 13.31 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.24/52 7.141/7.112 14.68 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.50/83 7.054/7.023 18.25 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.45/88 7.214/7.181 24.51 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.50/69 7.100/7.084 29.34 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)